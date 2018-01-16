Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market assessment study on the automotive manufacturing industry. A renowned automotive manufacturer wanted to understand the buying behavior of the customers and sufficiently allocate their marketing resources to meet the business requirements. The primary objective of the client was to gain insights into the market landscape and recognize the regional opportunities and challenges.

According to the market assessment professionals at Infiniti, "The growth in the automotive industry is marked by the upsurge of shared economy, partnerships with disruptive tech firms, and the increasing demands among the consumers."

In recent years, the global automotive manufacturing industry has started observing high investments in R&D to comply with the strict regulatory measures and increase profit margins. Even with the economic crisis, prominent automotive manufacturing companies are planning to boost their offerings to stay competitive and offer low-cost models to the customers.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to understand the market dynamics and frame value-creating strategies. The client was able to position their products based on the customer's preferences and moderate potential bottlenecks related to the market entry.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a detailed assessment of the business characteristics

Develop customized value propositions

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Marking the future of innovations and engineering developments

Investing highly in R&D to develop new technologies and technical talent

