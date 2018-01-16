

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $3.38 billion, or $1.28 per share. This was higher than $3.25 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $17.26 billion. This was up from $17.01 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.38 Bln. vs. $3.25 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $17.26 Bln vs. $17.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



