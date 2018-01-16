SAN JOSE, CA and COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) -

Challenging real-time requirements met by optimized software code

Successful wireless communication project sees SLX results applied to Fujitsu's software code

Long-term agreement reached to use SLX on future 4G/5G projects

Silexica, the leading provider of multicore programming solutions, has announced a partnership with Fujitsu Limited, a leading information and communication technology (ICT) company, to deliver advanced wireless communication products in Japan.

Fujitsu will use Silexica's SLX after the technology was successful in parallelizing and accelerating the performance of 4G systems using multicore processors. Fujitsu has now applied the results into its software code for forthcoming next-generation base station projects.

Masaki Taniguchi, Vice President of Mobile Network Business Division Network Products Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited said: "The rise of the Internet of Things era is seeing the rapid growth of mobile data traffic -- which is driving the need for more power and the transfer of unprecedented amounts of data in real-time. To face this challenge, we chose SLX as the most appropriate tool available to optimize the performance of our base station products."

The project required efficiency improvements to meet the real-time performance requirements of wireless communication protocols. By analyzing, optimizing and implementing the code with SLX, Fujitsu engineers were able to maximize performance in the state-of-the-art multicore systems.

"We look forward to continue to cooperate with Fujitsu in the future as they continue to deliver some of the most cutting-edge communications projects," says Maximilian Odendahl, CEO at Silexica. "Automating processes to migrate software to the latest multicore platforms is the only way to truly get the best out of your hardware."

Silexica has been working with Fujitsu on a number of projects for the past 18 months including architectural exploration, cache analysis and threaded code analysis. The partnership between the two companies will continue to deepen and grow into new areas.

About Silexica

Silexica helps software professionals to master their multicore projects by providing a unique programming technology that is enabled by state-of-the-art compiler know-how and full heterogeneity awareness. The award-winning SLX technology allows for absolute code understanding and helps to meet the most challenging multicore system requirements. Silexica was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University and quickly expanded to become a leader in multicore programming solutions. A team of software experts in the US, Germany, and Japan work with market leading clients in the automotive, wireless and other rapidly transforming industries.

For further information or for a free trial of SLX, please visit: www.silexica.com

Contacts:

Gareth Beazant Susan Cain

Silexica

press@silexica.com

+49 1706207620



Susan Cain

Cain Communications

scain@caincom.com

+1 408-393-4794