NEWARK, NY--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: IEC) today announced that Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO, will present at Noble Capital Markets' 14 th Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Mr. Schlarbaum will provide an overview of IEC's operations and financial results and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's web site at www.iec-electronics.com/investors/events-presentations, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, and www.nobleconference.com. You will require a Microsoft SilverLight viewer (a free download from the presentation link) to participate. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and Nadcap. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

