Global LED Packaging Market Forecast to 2023: Market is Projected to be Valued at USD 26.39 Billion

The "LED Packaging Market by Package Type (SMD, COB, CSP), Packaging Material (Lead Frames, Substrates, Bonding Wire, Encapsulation Resins), Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 26.39 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023

The growth of the LED packaging market is expected to be driven by the increasing use of LEDs in various end-user industries such as automotive, backlighting, and other products. The major factors driving the growth of the LED packaging market include increasing demand for high power grade LED packages for lighting applications, rising demand for LED packages in the display panel market, growing government initiatives and regulations to adopt energy-efficient LEDs, and increasing demand for smart lighting solutions. The value chain of LED packaging market comprises R&D activity, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, marketing and sales, and after-sale service.

Of all the regions, APAC dominates the LED packaging market The rising demand for LEDs in this region is mainly driven by increased adoption rate and government incentives. Europe is estimated as the second-largest LED packaging markets across the world. The market in this region is mainly driven by growing opportunities for the automotive industry.

High saturation in the market is expected to restrict adoption, which, in turn, may limit market growth to a certain extent. The global market for LED packaging is witnessing high growth rate owing to a large number of players and is dominated by experienced market players. Companies are continuously focusing on R&D and are filing many patents related to different LED technologies.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand for High Power Grade LED Packages for Lighting Applications

Rising Demand for LED Packages in the Display Panel Market

Government Initiatives And Regulations to Adopt Energy-Efficient LEDs

Increasing Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions

Restraints



Saturation in the Market

Opportunities



Growing Demand from Horticulture Markets

Growth in the LED Filament Bulb Market

Challenges



Lack of Common Open Standards

