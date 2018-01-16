Cryotherapy Market Worth 274.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research"Cryotherapy Marketby Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers), Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery), End User (Hospitals, Cryotherapy Centers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 274.8 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 180.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 65 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cryotherapy Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cryotherapy-market-33280524.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The key factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing incidence of cancer and cardiac conditions, technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment, and growing popularity in beauty wellness and fitness industry.

By product, the cryosurgery devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of product, the Cryotherapy Market is broadly segmented into cryosurgery devices, localized cryotherapy devices, and cryochambers & cryosaunas. The cryosurgery devices segment is further divided into tissue contact probes, tissue spray probes, and epidermal & subcutaneous cryoablation devices. In 2017, the cryosurgery devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancement in cryosurgery devices.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=33280524

By application, the surgical applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into surgical applications, pain management and recovery, health & beauty. Surgical applications are further subsegmented into oncology, cardiology, dermatology, and other surgical applications (gynecology, rheumatology, podiatry, and urology). The surgical applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of global cryoablation surgeries especially for oncology, dermatology, and cardiology coupled with low complications involved.

By end user, the hospitals and specialty clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of end user, the Cryotherapy Market is broadly segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics, cryotherapy centers, and spas & fitness centers. In 2017, hospitals and specialty clinics are expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing popularity and benefits of cryoablation procedures which are performed at hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=33280524

North America to dominate the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Cryotherapy Market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing popularity of cryosaunas and rising prevalence of CVD and cancer in the US, along with the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases in Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in geriatric population in Japan, booming medical tourism and healthcare reforms in China, and increasing cancer incidences in India.

Medtronic (Ireland), Galil Medical (US), CooperSurgical (US), Impact Cryotherapy (US), and Zimmer MedizinSysteme (Germany) are the key players in theCryotherapy Market. Other players involved in this market are Metrum CryoFlex (Poland), Erbe Elektromedizin (Germany), Brymill Cryogenic Systems (US), CryoConcepts (US), US Cryotherapy (US), Professional Products (US), and Kriosystem Life (Poland).

Browse Related Reports:

Ablation Technology Market by Product (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound (ESWL, HIFU), Laser, Electrical (Argon Plasma, IRE), Cryotherapy, Microwave, Hydrothermal) & Application (Cardiovascular, Cancer, Pain Management, Orthopedics) - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ablation-devices-market-791.html



Surgical Ablation Market by Technology (Radiofrequency, Light/Laser, Electrical, Cryoablation, Microwave, Ultrasound, Hydromechanical), Application (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive, Cosmetic Surgery, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Urology) - Global Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surgical-ablation-market-5400609.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets