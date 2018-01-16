Global IoT Sensors Market to Reach US$ 9,900 Mn by 2026 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With IoT sensors proliferating in different types of end-use industries, the globalIoT sensor marketis witnessing a huge growth. IoT sensors are deployed in different end-use industries like the automotive industry and also in the manufacturing sector. In the manufacturing sector, IoT sensors are used to reduce the cost of manufacturing, streamline the manufacturing process and gather data about various machines employed in the manufacturing of goods.

IoT sensors also find application in the implementation and development of smart cities, where they are used in areas such as traffic management and monitoring of energy consumption. In addition, IoT sensors also find application in the healthcare industry, where they are used in the form of biosensors and implantable sensors to reduce the cost of healthcare and increase the quality of care provided. IoT sensors are further used in the consumer electronics sector and are mainly used in smart TVs, refrigerators and air-conditioners.

Persistence Market Research presents a new report titled'IoT Sensor Market:Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2026,'which studies the global IoT sensor market comprehensively and gives out the projections of this market for a time span of nine years beginning from the year 2017 and ending in the year 2026. In this report, the important market dynamics of the global IoT sensor market in the form of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends have been studied in detail and this report gives out the value forecast of the global IoT sensor market.

As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global IoT sensor market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,350 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of nearly US$ 9,900 Mn by the end of the period of assessment in 2026, and in the process display a CAGR of 12.7% during the period of forecast 2017-2026.

Pressure Segment by Type Largest in Terms of Revenue

The pressure sub-segment in the type category is the largest segment by value and is poised to display a CAGR of 13.3% during the period of assessment. This segment is likely to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 3,150 Mn by the end of the period of assessment in the year 2026.

Temperature Segment by Type to Witness the Fastest Growth

The temperature sub-segment in the type category is likely to display the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the period of assessment and is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Consumer IoT Application Segment to Exhibit the Maximum CAGR

The consumer IoT sub-segment in the applications category of the global IoT sensor market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 15.8% during the period of forecast and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,850 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

North America Region to Dominate the Global IoT Sensor Market in Terms of Value

The North America regional market leads the global IoT sensor market and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the period of assessment. The North America IoT sensor market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3,200 Mn by the end of the period of forecast in 2026.

Competition Landscape of the Global IoT Sensor Market

The important players operating in the global IoT sensor market have been profiled in the competition landscape section of the report. Some of the featured companies include Arm Holdings PLC., Xinapse Systems Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, Te Connectivity Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mirada Medical Limited, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Broadcom Limited (Avago) and Invensense, Inc.

