Global Silicon Wafers Market is Expected to Reach US$ 14,214.7 Million by 2025; Buoyed by Automotive and Electronic Goods Segment Demand Grows - Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled "Silicon Wafer Market [By Wafer Size - up to 100mm, 150mm, 200mm, 300mm and above; By Device - Logic and Memory, MEMS, Power Devices, RFID and CMOS; By Fabrication Method - Horizontal Gradient Freeze, Horizontal Bridgeman Freeze and Others; By End-use Industry - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Energy and Others] - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025," the global silicon wafer market is expected to reach a value of US$ 14,214.7 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Silicon wafers are the building block of modern day electronics. Virtually all electronic products today consists of chips or integrated circuits (ICs). Silicon wafers are the raw materials from which ICs are made. There is a rising demand for silicon wafers from end-use industries. The market share of semiconductor sale in end-use industries have also changed over the years. In 1995, computers were a major consumer of semiconductors followed by automotive industry. In current market scenario, rising demand for mobile cameras and smart devices is driving the demand for silicon wafers. Moreover in 2016, it was been observed that highest number of semiconductor chip installation took place in computers.

Global silicon wafer market is segmented based on wafer size into upto 100mm, 150mm, 200mm and 300m and above. Wafer diameter of size 300mm and above is the most widely used silicon wafer across the world and is the fastest growing wafer segment at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the growing market demand of higher diameter wafer size which is more economical to semiconductor end-use industries than other wafer sizes. There is an increasing demand for 300mm silicon wafers. Wafer size of 300mm are used to manufacture 3D-NAND, 2D-NAND, DRAM and logic devices. Globally, wafer size of 200mm is second largest market segment and is growing at a steady rate during forecast. As this wafer size is mostly used in applications ranging from automotive, industrial, smartphone and other end-markets. Wafer diameter of 200mm is expected to grow at moderate CAGR during the forecasted period. Wafers of size 150mm and 100mm are growing comparatively at a lower rate during the forecast period.

Global silicon wafer market is segmented based on device into logic and memory, MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical System), power devices, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor). During the forecast period, logic and memory is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. CMOS is an image sensor are used extensively in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets among others. MEMS is a miniature three dimensional devices that consist of microelectronic and micro chemical component. This segment hold highest market share of approximately 33% in 2016 of total silicon wafer market and is growing at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Global silicon wafer market when segmented by fabrication method is segmented into horizontal gradient freeze, horizontal bridgeman freeze and others. Other fabrication method include vertical gradient freeze method and vertical bridgeman method. The horizontal bridgeman freeze holds the major share in silicon wafer market and is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global silicon wafer market when segmented by end-use industry are consumer electronics, automotive, defense and aerospace, energy and others. Consumer electronics and automotive end-use industry segment holds majority of the market share in global silicon wafer market.

Silicon is the traditional material for manufacturing semiconductor wafers. Recently compound semiconductors such as SiC (Silicon Carbide), GaN (Gallium Nitride) and GaAs (Gallium Arsanide) among others are used to manufacture wafer having intrinsic wafer properties of higher voltage and current range, better thermal conductivity than traditional silicon. So it is anticipated that in near future Si will be replaced by compound semiconductor for manufacturing silicon wafers.

The report also includes competitive landscape, mentioning market share analysis of major players based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2013/ 2014 till 2016. The major players profiled in the global silicon wafers market includes include Wafer World Inc., SUMCO Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Okmetic, Sil'tronix Silicon Technologies, Global Wafers Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, Silicon Materials Inc., Wafer Works Corporation and SK Siltron Co., Ltd. among others.

