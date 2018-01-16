Israeli VC JVP Named One of Top Consistently Performing VC Firms in the World by Preqin

JERUSALEM, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sole Israeli VC Fund included in Prestigious Ranking Comprising Leading VC Funds

from the US, France, China, South Korea, Netherlands and Luxemburg



Jerusalem Venture Partners ("JVP"), a leading Israeli venture capital fund, announced that Preqin, the leading source of information for the alternative assets industry, has ranked JVP sixth in the world in average quartile ranking for Most Consistent Performing Venture Capital Fund Managers, as part of the 2017 Preqin Alternative Assets Monitor.The prestigious ranking was based on the performance of 138 firms and 767 funds fulfilling the selection criteria.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629261/Top_Performing_VC_Fund_Manager.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629262/JVP_Logo.jpg )



JVP was the only Israeli venture capital firm to be ranked as part of the prestigious list, which includes prominent venture capital firms from the United States, France, China, South Korea, the Netherlands and Luxemburg.

JVP was established in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, its Founder and Executive Chairman. JVP partners include Kobi Rozengarten, Raffi Kesten, Gadi Tirosh, Fiona Darmon, Yoav Tzruya, and Michal Drayman. Investing currently out of JVP VII, JVP has raised close to $1.2 billion to date and has invested in over 120 companies, from early through expansion stages across Israel, the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The firm has led some of the largest exits emerging from the international and Israeli tech ecosystem, including 12 public offerings on NASDAQ, contributing greatly to Israel's global reputation as the "Startup Nation." Noteworthy public listings include QlikTech (then NASDAQ: QLIK), CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI). The acquisition of Chromatis by Lucent Technologies for $4.8 billion was also a milestone for the Israeli tech ecosystem.

In recent years, JVP led the sale of three leading startups to multinational corporations, which now serve as the latter's research and development centers in Israel. These include the acquisition of Altair Semiconductors by the Sony Corporation, the acquisition of CyActive by PayPal, and the acquisition of Hexatier by Huawei.

About JVP:

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, Jerusalem Venture Partners has created and invested in over 120 companies in Israel, the US and Europe. JVP's investment strategy is fostered by a strong network of strategic partners and by a deep expertise in identifying opportunities from inception and growing them into global industry leaders. JVP's theme-driven focus addresses the most relevant market needs on a global scale. JVP has raised to date close to $1.2 billion across eight funds, spanning all stages of venture capital, from early through expansion-stage. With a view to building industry leaders, JVP invests in early through growth stage companies in the spaces of Cyber-Security, Big Data, Fintech, Enterprise Software, Storage, Mobile, Media and IoT. JVP is based in the JVP Media Quarter in Jerusalem, in the Cyber Park in Beersheva, and has offices in New York City.

Contact:

Pnina Ben Ami

972-2-6409005

