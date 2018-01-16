

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced the company estimates 2017 EPS-adjusted at the high end of the previously stated range of $6.00 to $6.50. For 2018, the company forecasts results to be largely in line with expected 2017 results. The company said, in 2018, it will continue product momentum with the introduction of next-generation full-size trucks later in the year.



GM CEO Mary Barra said. 'We are positioned for another strong year in 2018 and an even better one in 2019.'



General Motors said the Tax Reform will be a significant benefit for the company. A non-cash non-economic deferred tax asset re-measurement of approximately $7 billion will be recorded as a special item for EPS adjusted in fourth quarter of 2017 resulting in estimated calendar year 2017 EPS from continuing operations of approximately $0.20.



