Global Research Antibodies Markets, 2022 - Market Estimated to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2022 from $2.4 Billion in 2017

The "Global Markets for Research Antibodies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered.
Scope of the Report
- Application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC)
- Antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies
- Antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies
- Customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs.
Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.
Report Highlights:
- The global market for research antibodies should reach $3.0 billion by 2022 from $2.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022.
- The US research antibodies market is expected to grow from $943 million in 2017 to $1.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2017-2022.
- The Asia-Pacific region of the global research antibodies market is expected to grow from $593 million in 2017 to $830 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% for the period 2017-2022.
Report Includes:
- 50 data tables
- An overview of the global market for antibodies used in research.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Segmentation of the market by regions, product types, research applications, species, and major research areas.
- Details concerning end users, purchasing factors, new market trends, and potential growth opportunities that are available.
- Discussion on the factors affecting strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and third-party quality evaluation systems.
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors' market shares.
- Profiles of major companies: Abcam PLC, Abnova, Active Motif, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bethyl Laboratories, BioLegend.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
- Key Drivers for Market Growth
3. Overview of the Research Antibody Market
- History and Current State
- Background of the Antibody and Its Production
- Current Status and Issues
- Overview of Antibody Technology
- Traditional Antibody Generation Technologies
- Emerging Antibody Generation Technologies
- Antibody Validation Methods
4. Research Applications of Antibodies
- ELISA/ELISPOT
- Direct ELISA
- Indirect ELISA
- Competitive ELISA
- Sandwich ELISA
- ELISPOT Assays
- FluoroSpot Assays
- Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA Assays
- Western Blot
- 1-D Gel Electrophoresis
- 2-D Gel Electrophoresis
- Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Flow Cytometry (Including Cell Sorting)
- Emerging Technologies or Platforms in Flow Cytometry
- Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining
- Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)
- Other Applications of Antibodies
- Antibody Arrays
5. Segmentation and Forecast of Research Antibody Market
- Research Antibody Market Overview
- Types of Research Antibodies
- Major Players
- Market Segments by Region
- Segments by Product Type
- Segments by Reactive Species
- Segments by Host Species
- Segments by Clonality Type
- Segments by Conjugate
- Segments by Research Area
- Segments by Application
- Segments by User Type
- Pitfalls in the Current Research Antibody Market
- Non-Specificity
- Non-Reproducibility
- Market Projections
6. Application-Based Markets for Research Antibodies
- Application-Based Market Overview
- Market for Western Blot Analysis
- Market for ELISA
- Market for Immunohistochemistry
- Market for Immunofluorescent Staining
7. Market for Flow Cytometry Analysis
- Market Overview
- Trends in Flow Cytometric Analysis
- Portable Cytometers
- Mass Cytometry
- Market for Flow Cytometry Instruments
- Market for Flow Cytometry Reagents and Consumables
- Fluorescent Dyes
- Antibodies
- Beads
- Product Types
- Major Players and Growth Strategies
- Market Share and Projections
8. Market for Antibody Custom Services
- Market Overview
- Types of Services
- Antibody Custom Manufacturing
- Antibody Conjugation
- Antigen Preparation
- Major Players
- Market Share and Projections
9. Market Trend Analysis
- Purchasing Factors Analysis
- Third-Party Quality Evaluation Systems
- Research Grants
- Journal Citations Analysis
- Technological Trends in Antibody Production and Application
- M&A Activities Related to the Research Antibody Industry
- WuXi App Tec Acquires Abgent
- Abcam Acquires Epitomics
- Agilent Acquires Dako
- Affymetrix Acquires eBioscience
- Bio-Rad Acquires AbD Serotec
- Active Motif Acquires SwitchGear Genomics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Pierce Antibodies Merges with Life Technologies Antibodies
- Fluidigm Acquires DVS Sciences
- Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires Novus Biologicals
- Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires ProteinSimple
- BioLegend Acquires Covance Antibody Services
- German Merck Acquires Sigma
- Abcam Acquires Firefly Bioworks
- OriGene Technologies Acquires Acris Antibodies GmbH
- Abcam Acquires AxioMx
- Valiant Co. Ltd. Acquires MP Biomedicals
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
- Aviva Systems Biology Acquires GenWay Biotech
10. Driving Forces and Limiting Factors of Market Growth
- Driving Forces for Market Growth
- New Discoveries in Biological Sciences
- New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types
- Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development
- "Hot" Research Areas
- Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets
- Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research
- Need for Quality Antibodies in the Current Research Community
- Need for Antibody Custom Services
- New Application-Focused Technology Platforms
- Factors Limiting Market Growth
- Research Funding
- Validation Technologies
- Suppliers
- Market Acceptance or Brand Trust
11 Company Profiles
