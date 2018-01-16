20 + Years of Industry Experience Is Uniquely Qualified to Accelerate the Company's Growth

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), the global leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium advertising networks, today announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected & appointed Tim Ummel as chief executive officer effective January 1. Ummel will also become a Director on the Board of Directors. Jeff Hosek, IZON's current CEO, will move to President and lead the marketing services division of IZON, named Adzzup.

"Tim is going to take IZON to the next level," said Board Director Giles Somerville. "His experience over the past 20 + years in the golf and advertising industries, his passion for servicing customers at a global scale, and his authentic team player attitude make him an extraordinary fit for IZON." Continued Somerville, "He is the absolute right person to lead IZON to our biggest stage of growth and has assisted us in creating our new strategic model for the future."

Prior to joining IZON, Tim co-founded and continues to serve as the Managing Partner of TGT Sports Ventures, an incubator for the golf industry. Ummel also co-founded and served as a Managing Partner of Innovative Sports Ventures, a boutique venture capital company with an investment focus in the sports, lifestyle and luxury markets. Over his career, Mr. Ummel has also worked on private golf club and development opportunities, provided strategic leadership to top sports agencies and has overseen and assisted the portfolios of some of the biggest names in professional golf, baseball, instructors and commentators. Through those efforts, Tim has established long-term valuable relationships with leading media channels, retail chains, big box stores, numerous advertising agencies, multiple golf associations and golf management companies.

"IZON is uniquely positioned within our golf industry and I am honored to guide our team's future growth and serving on the Board" said Tim Ummel, "Advertisers are continually looking for ways to get their message in front of the affluent & premium golfing demographic and our network delivers that. Plus, with the tremendous value our technology provides the golf course; it creates a win-win for advertisers, the golf course and IZON. I'm sincerely excited to be part of this growing organization as it has that rare combination of a passionate customer base, leading products, amazingly talented people, dedication to technology innovation, and tremendous momentum in the market. We're just getting started in the next phase of our journey."

About IZON Network

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital advertising and GPS platforms for golf. With over 11,500 screens now available through the IZON Advertising Network, we provide companies and major brands the opportunity to access up to 3 billion impressions per year.

For more information, visit www.izonnetwork.com or contact

Investor Relations

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

IZON and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.