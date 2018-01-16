MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/18 -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC") (TSX VENTURE: QNC) is pleased to announce it has filed a new patent request for worldwide protection under the Paris Convention Treaty ("PCT") titled "Method and System for Generating a Random Bit Sample" (the "New Patent").

This New Patent coupled with QNC's quantum random number generator ("QRNG") will monitor numbers generated to ensure that only random numbers are selected from our QRNG, which, to the knowledge of QNC, would be a first in the industry.

Moreover, within the next two week, QNC intends to file a Prioritized Examination under the TRAC ONE program in the USA and an Accelerated prosecution under the PACE program in the European Union. The PCT will provide the New Patent a twelve-month worldwide protection, during which period we expect the original patent, covering the QRNG, will be examined pursuant to the urge off approval undertaken last year.

Dr. Reulet CTO of QNC said: "To be able to guarantee the quantum randomness of the numbers provided by our QRNG is the most important claims and advantage of our invention."

Mr. Phaneuf President and CEO of QNC added: "Our QRNG technology can be tiny, affordable and easily integrated, which in itself give us an undeniable competitive advantage. However, when combined with the principal attribute our new patent request, the actual uniqueness of our technology will provide us with an undeniable competitive advantage."

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator. The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com.

