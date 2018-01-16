

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's core inflation was unchanged in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Bank of Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index net of food and energy prices rose 0.9 percent on year, the same rate as seen last month. Economists were looking for a gain of 0.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI edged up 0.1 percent in December, unchanged from November.



Overall CPI inflation grew 2.1 percent, compared to 2.5 percent in November.



