London (ots) -



Schoeller Group partners with Brookfield Business Partners to acquire JP Morgan's stake in Schoeller Allibert Group B.V. ("Schoeller Allibert"), through a joint holding company to be renamed Schoeller Packaging



Schoeller Packaging will hold 100% of Schoeller Allibert, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of returnable plastic packaging systems. Brookfield Business Partners, together with institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield"), are providing capital to enable JP Morgan's exit. Schoeller Group will contribute additional packaging assets and intellectual property rights.



Brookfield will facilitate the Schoeller Group increasing their ownership by 5% to 30% at closing and, subject to certain conditions, the Schoeller Group will have the opportunity to further increase their ownership.



Brookfield and Schoeller Group will jointly pursue a growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions, capitalising on the long standing international network of the Schoeller Group and supported by Brookfield's global presence, financial strength and expertise. A number of potential transactions are in discussion.



Alwyne Capital advised the Schoeller Group in a global search for its new partner, introducing Brookfield.



Martin Schoeller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Schoeller Group commented:



"Robin Menzel is a longstanding financial adviser of ours, having supported us successfully for nearly two decades in a series of acquisitions and partnerships.



With Brookfield, we have a reputed partner with the financial strength, industry expertise and global presence to support our global expansion ambition.



Robin Menzel and his team played a critical role in getting a deal done that satisfied both JP Morgan's exit valuation target and the Schoeller Group's long-term strategy."



Closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including, among others, regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018.



