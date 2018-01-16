DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Spray Adhesives Market 2018-2022" report

Spray adhesives are delivered in the form of droplets and are widely substituted for hit glue, white glue, and tape adhesives. This is due to its properties such as fast, aggressive track for a quick bond, heat and moisture resistance and strong permanent bond. Analysts forecast the global spray adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising usage of adhesives in medical devices. The application of innovative adhesive technologies is rising in the reusable medical devices industry. Medical adhesives such as epoxy, silicones, polysulfide are increasingly used in medical applications.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is a rising investment in infrastructure development. Developing countries have witnessed a growth in the construction activities and the governments in these regions have attracted high investments in the residential home due to the rapid urbanization. With the rise in infrastructure projects, the demand for spray adhesives will consequently increase in the coming years.



The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spray adhesives market for 2018-2022.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

The report, Global Spray Adhesives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

ARKEMA

AVERY DENNISON

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

3M

Sika

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vfqhb3/global_spray?w=5

