MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/18 -- Pediapharm Inc. (the "Company" or "Pediapharm") (TSX VENTURE: PDP) (OTCQB: PDDPF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "PDDPF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "PDP" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Getting listed on the OTCQB is part of our strategy to introduce Pediapharm to a wider audience," stated Sylvain Chretien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pediapharm. "These are very exciting times at Pediapharm with the successful commercial launches of Rupall and Otixal in the last 12 months as well as the recently approved Cuvposa to be launched within the next few months. We look forward to share our tremendous growth story with US investors."

About Pediapharm Inc.

Pediapharm is the only Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to serving the needs of the pediatric community. Its mission is to bring to the Canadian market the latest innovative pediatric products with the objective to improve the health and the well-being of children in Canada. Since its debut in 2008, Pediapharm has entered into numerous commercial agreements with partners from Canada and other countries around the world. The Company's innovative product portfolio includes NYDA®, a breakthrough treatment for head lice; Relaxa™, an osmotic laxative used to treat constipation; EpiCeram®, a non-steroid emulsion for eczema; naproxen suspension, indicated to treat pain and inflammation due to various conditions, including Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Rupall™, an innovative new allergy medication with a unique mode of action; Otixal™, the first and only antibiotic and steroid combination ear drop available in single, sterile, preservative-free and unit-dose packaging; and Cuvposa™, for chronic severe drooling, a condition affecting a significant proportion of cerebral palsy patients.

