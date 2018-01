PARIS, 2018-01-16 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) to procure over 1,000 of the company's MGW Diamond TOUGH encoders. The encoders will be used by the Canadian DND for its Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) project. Installed on each LAV, the MGW Diamond TOUGH appliances will encode video for situational awareness, patrolling information and intelligence gathering missions.



VITEC's MGW Diamond TOUGH is a military-grade, HEVC and H.264 quad-channel video encoder featuring a rugged enclosure specifically designed for use in ground vehicles, manned or unmanned airborne platforms operating in extreme conditions. The DND selected VITEC's multichannel, low-power encoding solution for use in its state-of-the-art LAVs to transport Canadian infantry on the battlefield while providing defensive protection and firepower.



With its compact packaging and video performance, MGW Diamond TOUGH is ideal for IP video delivery from multiple analog and digital sources within the vehicle, or externally over RF or satellite links to support Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) from ground vehicles, aircraft, or marine vessels. The encoder features four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or composite inputs for video capture and live streaming. In addition to supporting H.264 video compression, the MGW Diamond TOUGH also supports the latest HEVC / H.265 compression for streaming HD/SD video (up to 4x1080p60) at half the bitrate of comparable quality H.264 streams.



"Winning this DND contract demonstrates VITEC's position as a leading provider of IP video streaming technologies and its successful strategy in designing and delivering high-quality, low-bandwidth tactical video solutions that meet the highly stringent specifications of surveillance and military markets," said Richard Bernard, Product Manager, VITEC. "With its requirement for a rugged, reliable, and versatile encoder, the LAV project is a perfect match for our MGW Diamond TOUGH Encoder as it provides every capability for processing and distributing ISR or situational awareness video generated by military vehicles."



More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.



About VITEC VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. © 2018 VITEC



PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180116VITEC.docx Image Link: http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Diamond_TOUGH.jpeg



Media Contact: Peggy Blaze InGear Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693 Email: peggy@ingearpr.com