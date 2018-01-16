MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/18 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Murray Dalfen, CEO of Dalfen America Corp (DAC) was announced a category winner at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Quebec.

Murray Dalfen accepted the award at a black-tie ceremony held in Montreal on November 9, 2017. The 2017 Quebec Awards program named 30 finalists across 10 categories. The event marks one of the most prestigious business award programs for entrepreneurs and draws hundreds of attendees nationwide.

Mr. Dalfen acquired this recognition as a result of his passion for entrepreneurship. In 1992, having decided to get out of the retail business that started in 1935 as a family apparel retail chain, DAC acquired the first U.S. commercial property at an FDIC auction. Turning to investors to provide the capital has resulted in the company boasting 100+ investors in several equity funds that specialize in US industrial real estate.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and a leader in Ecommerce oriented properties. Their investment focus is on strategically located infill and last mile oriented warehouses, logistics centers, multi-tenant business parks and light industrial facilities. DAC currently owns and manages millions of square feet of premier commercial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

