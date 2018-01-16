TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - Sprott Inc. (TSX: SII) ("Sprott" or the "Company"), a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments, announced today that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of the common shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited ("CFCL") and the right to administer and manage CFCL's assets, and that CFCL's class A shareholders are now unitholders of the newly-created Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (the "Trust"). The new Trust will begin trading today on the NYSE Arca under the symbol "CEF" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CEF.U".

"This transaction reinforces Sprott's position as a global leader in precious metals investing and enhances our gold and silver exposure amid growing investor interest in the sector," said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. "The acquisition doubles the size our exchange-listed products franchise, drives significant revenue growth from that business and increases our total AUM to more than C$11.5 billion."

The Trust is a unique vehicle that provides investors the ability to own both physical gold and physical silver bullion. Storage for the Trust will be provided by the Royal Canadian Mint.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Company is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Company also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in Connecticut, Carlsbad, London and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include revenue growth of the Company. Forward-looking information includes information that relates to, among other things, the commencement of trading of the Trust on the NYSE Arca and the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Royal Canadian Mint providing storage services for the Trust.

