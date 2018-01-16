Ripple News UpdateIt wasn't a nightmare, I'm afraid-Ripple prices are genuinely falling apart.Billions in market cap disappeared; XRP dropped below Ethereum on the list of top cryptocurrencies; fear soaked into the market.While it's tempting to let this fear overtake your decision-making, investors should keep a sense of perspective. This isn't the end of the world. Ripple is still trading 448% higher than it was in early December.You can't expect prices to move straight "up and to the right" because that's optimistic to the point of absurdity. Cryptocurrencies are like dynamite. They can be extraordinarily useful when used in the right.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...