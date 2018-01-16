Partnership offers end-to-end service assurance and service management solution to incorporate intelligent automation and accelerate operationalizing NfV

Federos LLC, the leading provider of next-generation, service management solutions for service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises, expands its global partner program and announces a strategic relationship with Arago, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and leader in intelligent automation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005574/en/

Through the partnership, the companies will jointly incorporate AI-based automation into end-to-end service management solutions to simplify onboarding and integration of NfV functions. Arago will provide its problem-solving artificial intelligence platform HIROthat enables Federos' Assure1 carrier-grade, digital service assurance solution to autonomously address operational incidents and issues. Assure1 will provide an interface capability and action handler for network operations. In addition, the companies will cooperate on joint sales opportunities and work together on joint market solutions.

AI technology has the power to learn and to draw conclusions from large volumes of complex content. It can automate tasks, resulting in process efficiencies, and reduce costs associated with services delivered over hybrid physical and virtual network functions. Incorporating Arago's AI platform HIRO into Assure1 puts service providers on a path to an AI-enabled enterprise in which they can automate IT operations and eventually use data, knowledge, and experience, to generate outcome-based processes such as new business models, services, or products.

"Combining Arago's innovative AI-based automation capabilities with Federos' service management platform enables customers to reduce operational complexity and transform service operations," said Bill Cannon, Chairman and Chief Revenue Officer, Federos LLC. "Given the huge volumes of network and service data in the assurance process, AI identifies insights from complex data sets that automatically generates efficiencies and cost savings, and improves customer experience."

"Federos Assure1 with Arago provides an exciting opportunity to apply HIRO's artificial intelligence innovation to autonomously operate the service assurance process. This is very important as environmental complexity increases with the implementation of modern software-centric and intent-based networks," said Jeff White, Vice President and Head of Telecommunications and Media, Arago. "Successful service providers are looking for ways to optimize their operations and business processes to reduce cost and be more agile, and the combination of Assure1 and HIRO will enable them to do just that."

Federos and Arago will collaborate with Heavy Reading in a January 24, 2018, 11AM EST, webinar: "Accelerating CSP Transformation with Service Assurance Consolidation and Artificial Intelligence." The event is free to attend.

Federos LLC provides integrated end-to-end service management, business process workflow, and advanced visualization of service desk, inventory, provisioning, and billing systems, as well as private and public clouds, to support the transformation of carrier and enterprise networks. Its next generation service management solutions unify fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. They enable dynamic integration with legacy network management tools and improve the management of services across cloud, physical, and virtual service delivery infrastructures as well as hybrid and disparate operating systems.

Arago provides a suite of intelligent automation solutions across the operations technology IT stack. Its general problem-solving AI platform, HIRO, manages and automates every process within a company from IT operations to business processes and transactions. HIRO is based on machine reasoning and optimized by machine learning. Designed to solve ambiguous and complex tasks with minimal training, time, and small data sets, HIRO has been deployed across many sectors, and is empowering financial companies, manufacturers and retailers, communications service providers, utilities and telecoms, and IT outsourcing/integration service providers.

About Federos Assure1 and Fusion1

Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 software provide a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant Assure1 platform uses an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

About Arago

Arago is a leading artificial intelligence company that helps businesses automate their processes through intelligent automation. Its AI platform HIRO uses reasoning and a knowledge-based problem-solving engine to deliver cutting-edge enterprise automation solutions to clients worldwide. Founded by renowned computer scientist Chris Boos, based in Frankfurt (GER), New York City (USA), Redwood City (USA), Exeter (UK) and Bangalore (INDIA), Arago is powering decision making for industry leading companies. Since 2014 leading global investment firm KKR has supported Arago's international expansion. To learn more about HIRO and intelligent automation solutions for enterprises visit http://www.arago.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005574/en/

Contacts:

Federos

Donna Bastien, +1 303-880-4904

dbastien@federos.com

or

Arago

Benedikt Schepp, +49-69-40568-105

Media Relations

media@arago.co