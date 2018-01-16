Network Operators and Industry Regulators Will Benefit from the World-Class Solutions Provided by the Two Industry Leaders in Independent Measurement of Mobile Network Performance and Service Quality

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, and P3, the leading international consulting, engineering and testing services company, today announced to further expand their partnership to jointly offer mobile network benchmarking services to customers worldwide. Building on an existing business relationship, P3 and InfoVista begin a new era together with synergies that will address the growing demands of the industry to provide a competitive mobile network and deliver a superior customer experience.

Within the past year, P3 and InfoVista have been successfully working together on projects including selected joint services projects benchmarking campaigns, providing actionable insights to network operators, regulators and other telecom related industries regarding the performance of new services such as Voice and Video over LTE from the subscriber point of view. Through this, network operators gain the intelligence and support they need to improve the quality of those services as their networks evolve towards 5G, ensuring continued customer loyalty and revenue generation.

InfoVista is providing P3 with state-of-the-art network testing and benchmarking solutions, which are recognized worldwide for providing comprehensive and reliable insight into service quality and subscriber experience. P3 will use InfoVista TEMS solution as their only source of data collection to provide network benchmarking and optimization services, generating the industry standard P3 score based on their proprietary measurement methodology used in worldwide network testing.

Supporting Quotes

"We at InfoVista consider this a major milestone achievement and the beginning of a new era with P3. It is a proud moment for InfoVista that P3, the industry leader in benchmarking services, has shown such faith in the TEMS solution. The synergies we bring together to the market will create new opportunities for telcos to address their quality of service concerns," said Faiq M. Khan, SVP InfoVista.

"Within the last year, we have established a real partnership intensifying the level of effort and commitment from both companies. InfoVista's leading network benchmarking tools are a perfect match for P3's leading benchmarking services," said Hakan Ekmen, CEO P3 communications.

Resources

For more information about InfoVista and the TEMS portfolio of solutions for testing, benchmarking, and analyzing network service quality and experience, please visit www.infovista.com.

For more information about P3 and their network testing and benchmarking services, and their proprietary scoring methodology, please visit http://www.p3-networkanalytics.com/

About InfoVista

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

About P3

P3 is a global consulting, management and engineering services company, with a rapidly growing team of more than 3,600 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today's complex technology challenges. Offering a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools to the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and energy industries, P3 adds tangible value that helps clients succeed at every stage, from innovation to implementation. In the telecommunications sector, P3 communications provides independent technical and management consulting services including network planning, end-to-end optimization, security, QoS and QoE testing, international benchmarking, device testing and acceptance services. P3's clients include network operators, equipment vendors, device manufacturers, public safety organizations and regulatory authorities around the world. For more information, please visit the P3 Group website.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006051/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact InfoVista

Erika Collins

+1 703 956 5355

erika.collins@infovista.com

or

Press Contact P3

CREAM COMMUNICATION

Bettina Leutner

+49 40 401131010

p3@cream-communication.com