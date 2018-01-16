

16 January 2018



PayPoint plc



Notice of Trading Statement PayPoint plc advises that it will issue its trading statement for the third quarter period ended 31 December 2017, on Thursday, 25 January 2018.



Enquiries: RLM Finsbury: 020 7251 3801 Rollo Head



PayPoint plc: 01707 600300 Susan Court



ABOUT PAYPOINT



In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.



For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 7,400 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.



We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of 29,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.



For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments. PayPoint helps over 500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay - via any channel and on any device.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX