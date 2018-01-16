Company Representatives Attend Canada's 'Premier Cannabis Event' as Part of Continued Canadian Expansion Efforts

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that representatives of the company attended the Lift Cannabis Expo held January 13-14 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The conference bills itself as the "Premier Cannabis Event" for the Canadian market featuring over 200 exhibitors from across North America and Europe.

"Attendance at conferences like these is crucial as we continue to ramp up our expansion efforts and solidify our brand presence in the Canadian marketplace," said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. "The legal cannabis marketplace in Canada continues to be a cornerstone of GrowLife's growth strategy. Unlike the United States, the Canadian federal government's standardized approach to legalization has positioned Canada as a prime opportunity for the Company to reach new customers and cultivators who could benefit from using quality products, superior training and educational programs."

GrowLife recently announced the opening of a flagship Canadian retail location built to meet the growing market demand for indoor cultivation equipment in the emerging legal Canadian marketplace, which Deloitte estimates has a retail base value between $4.9 billion-$8.7 billion.

For more information about GrowLife, please visit the company's website. Additional commentary on the Company and the industry as a whole can be found on the CEO's blog.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

For more information, The GrowLife 2017 Stockholder Review presentation can be found on the Company's homepage at www.GrowLifeInc.com.

