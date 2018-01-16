Lucky punter turns €4 wager into €90,000 win on NetEnt's Divine Fortune slot

Champagne corks are popping at exciting online casino operator, Spinson.com, after one player turned a €4 wager into a €90,000 mega jackpot win.

The winning player was taking advantage of Spinson's recently launched Jackpot Thursday promotion, where players are offered 10 free spins on Divine Fortune every Thursday.

Valdemar, casino manager at Spinson, said: "Here at Spinson we love it when our players win big, and we are thrilled our lucky player from Sweden has won such a life-changing sum of money.

Spinson Casino launched back in 2015 and has a portfolio packed with more than 1,000 slots from the likes of NetEnt, Microgaming, IGT, Play'n GO, Quickspin and IGT.

The operator also offers a wide selection of live casino games, as well as daily promotions, bonuses and rewards.

Players can walk through Spinson Casino's digital doors via their desktop computers, smartphones and tablet devices.

