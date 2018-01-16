Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 January 2018 at 16.10 Finnish time



Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act



Valoe Corporation has received an announcement from Oy Ingman Finance Ab on 16 January 2018 according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe as Oy Ingman Finance Ab subscribed Valoe shares in a directed share issue resolved by the Board of Directors of Valoe on 20 December 2017 by setting-off the subscription price against convertible bonds.



Total positions of Oy Ingman Finance Ab subject to the notification:



% of shares and % of shares and Total number of voting rights voting rights shares and (total of A) through voting rights of financial issuer instruments (total of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 9.42 % 0 % 9.42 % the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous Under 5 % 0 % Under 5 % notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights:



Class/Type of Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares ISIN shares shares and and code and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:5) 9:6 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI4000301056 1,317,664 0 9.42 % 0 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL 1,317,664 0 9.42 % 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



In Mikkeli 16 January 2018



Valoe Corporation Board of Directors



For more information: Iikka Savisalo President and CEO, Valoe Corporation Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



