DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Soy-based Chemicals Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysts forecast the global soy-based chemicals market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2018-2022. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising need for natural waxes in candle industry. The increasing environmental concerns and rising demand for bio-based products have driven the usage of soy-based chemicals in the natural wax industry. The rising popularity of soy-wax candles are mainly due to its advantages such as cleaner burning, increased durability, and good fragrance. This will lead to the growth of the soy-based chemicals market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for biofuels. Factors such as reduction of carbon emission and elimination of increased reliance on fossil fuels drive the demand for biofuels. Moreover, agriculture-based countries such as India, China, and Brazil have shown high demand for biofuels due to the presence of wide areas for feedstock production. The governments of different countries such as US and Germany offer increased support for the utilization of biofuels to lower the dependence on imported crude oil. Such factors will increase the consumption of biofuels such as soy-based biodiesel during the forecast period.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global soy-based chemicals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of soy-based chemicals.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Soy-based Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

AG Processing

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

Soy Technologies

Stepan

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned



AG Processing

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

Soy Technologies

Stepan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43cpk2/global_soybased?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716