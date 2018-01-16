The "Construction Materials Global Industry Guide 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction materials market had total revenues of $771.1bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2012 and 2016.

Global Construction Materials industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global construction materials market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key highlights

The construction materials market consists of cement, aggregates, and bricks. The cement segment includes hydraulic cement (e.g. Portland cement), but excludes solid concrete. The aggregates segment includes sand, gravel and crushed rocks and stones used in construction, but excludes industrial sand (used in glass making etc) and similar materials. The bricks segment includes building blocks and pipes made from fired clay or concrete. Other finished or semi-finished building materials and components are excluded. Values refer to consumption of construction materials within the specified geography, whether produced domestically or imported. The market has been valued at manufacturers selling price (MSP). All currency conversions are at constant annual average 2016 exchange rates.

The aggregates segment was the market's most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $290.2bn, equivalent to 37.6% of the market's overall value.

Large infrastructure projects across the world will keep the demand for construction materials strong.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Global Construction Materials Construction Materials in Asia-Pacific Construction Materials in Europe Construction Materials in France Construction Materials in Germany Construction Materials in Italy Construction Materials in Japan Construction Materials in Australia Construction Materials in Canada Construction Materials in China Construction Materials in The Netherlands Construction Materials in Spain Construction Materials in The United Kingdom Construction Materials in The United States Company Profiles

