Erecruit', Bond International Software and TempBuddy Combine Under the Erecruit Name Bringing Together the Industry's Most Complete Global Staffing Solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent merger of Erecruit and Bond International Software, the company announced today it will join together under the name Erecruit while retaining separate brand identities for its flagship software products.

The combined company now offers the industry's most complete end-to-end staffing platform serving the entire recruitment lifecycle with Erecruit Front Office, Middle Office, Credentialing and VMS solutions for enterprise staffing firms; Adapt Front and Back Office software for middle market firms, eStaff365 Onboarding, and TempBuddy, a temporary workforce management platform.

"This newly combined company is focused on providing innovative and integrated products that drive our customers' performance," states David Perotti, Chief Executive Officer, Erecruit. "We are uniquely positioned to take the insights we've gained at Erecruit from working with the top staffing companies in the world and drive that knowledge into the middle market to benefit Bond's extensive global customer base. At the same time, we have a path across the entire staffing lifecycle for our customers to scale as they grow with us."

Perotti continues, "We will continue investing into our flagship products as we further improve our world-class software that is differentiated in our space, and we will strive to provide the best customer experience by improving service, support and implementation. The combined breadth and depth of our innovative product portfolio places us in an unrivalled position in the staffing and workforce technology space."

In June 2017, the company was joined together by Symphony Technology Group (STG), a private equity firm with a successful history of building and investing in companies at the intersection of software, analytics and services in the Human Capital Management (HCM) space.

With an increased operational scale, Erecruit's geographical reach now extends across the United States, Europe and Asia, doubling the size of the employee base. The complementary product portfolios of Erecruit (focused solely on the enterprise staffing segment) and Adapt (focused on the mid-market) deliver competitive advantages to staffing and recruitment firms of all sizes across professional, commercial and healthcare verticals. Erecruit was agreed upon as the best choice for the company name following a strategic review as it is already recognized and respected in the enterprise space, with marquee clients such as ManpowerGroupand Kelly Services.

TempBuddy is a multi-award winning workforce management software conceived to make temporary work easier and more rewarding for workers, employers and agency staff. The software will be fully integrated into Erecruit's enterprise software platform, as well as Adapt, and will also continue to be available as a stand-alone product.

eStaff365, which Erecruit acquired in 2014, is the best-of-breed, cloud-based onboarding solution that expedites and automates the new hire and re-hire process for the staffing industry. The onboarding solution is available as a standalone product for direct employers and staffing companies, and can be integrated with Erecruit and Adapt, as well as other ATS, VMS, HRIS, and Time and Billing solutions.

"Erecruit became the number one choice in the enterprise space in 2017 when we were successful in winning several top global staffing companies to add to our established client portfolio. We remain the only provider in the enterprise space with an integrated front and middle office capability. While Bullhorn just announced they will build a middle office, this will of course take a couple years to be fully road-tested. Leveraging our capabilities and knowledge, our intention is to replicate our leading market position offering more of the market a better option to Bullhorn with Adapt. We know that we deliver a true Software as a Service (SaaS) experience, which is paramount for mid-sized firms. Ultimately we are driven by a single mindset: to provide exceptional software and service that drive business performance for all our clients," concludes Perotti.

About Erecruit'

Erecruit offers the most comprehensive and innovative end-to-end staffing software platform designed to empower people to achieve exceptional results. The company serves the entire recruitment lifecycle with Erecruit Front Office, Middle Office, Credentialing and VMS solutions for enterprise staffing firms; Adapt Front and Back Office software for fast-growing firms, eStaff365 Onboarding, and TempBuddy temporary workforce management platform.

Erecruit's enterprise staffing software, VMS, and credentialing solutions use modern, standards-based technologies to provide a highly scalable and configurable platform.

Adapt's front and back office staffing software delivers the ultimate user experience to maximize business performance for mid-market staffing and recruitment companies.

TempBuddy's award-winning temporary workforce software and app helps agencies get their best people to the right place at the right time, paid promptly and accurately.

eStaff365', the best-of-breed, cloud-based onboarding solution that expedites and automates the new hire and re-hire process for the staffing industry.

Erecruit is the leading technology provider and visionary for the staffing and recruiting industry globally, and is the chosen partner for thousands of successful firms around the world. Learn more at www.erecruit.com

About Symphony Technology Group (STG)

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is a strategic private equity firm with the mission of investing in and building great technology and services companies. In addition to capital, STG provides transformation expertise to enable its companies to deliver maximum value to their clients, to drive growth through innovation, to retain and attract the best talent and to achieve best in class business performance. Learn more at www.symphonytg.com

