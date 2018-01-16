Gyrolab Generic TK Kit for early-stage biotherapeutic development, optimized for use in Gyrolab systems

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, announced today it has introduced a new reagent kit for early-stage biotherapeutic toxicokinetic (TK) studies.

The new Gyrolab Generic TK Kit adds to a growing menu of ready-to-use kits, and allows researchers to more efficiently quantify human therapeutic antibodies (IgG) in automated, nanoliter-scale Gyrolab xP and Gyrolab xPlore systems. The Gyrolab Generic TK kit complements the Gyrolab Generic Pharmacokinetic (PK) Kit, introduced earlier in 2017, which is based on the same reagents. The TK Kit addresses a higher concentration range compared to the PK Kit, making it more suited to toxicokinetic studies. Together the kits more fully meet the needs of Gyrolab system users performing PK/TK assays in preclinical and clinical studies.

The kits eliminate the need for assay development, as they are supplied in a ready-to-use format, and enable increased productivity as results are generated in just 70 minutes. The two kits cover a combined range of 5 logs, minimizing dilution steps and repeats when performing human IgG quantification in early biotherapeutic development. The kits are designed for use with several species of preclinical animal models, including mouse and cynomolgus monkey.

Jasmine Gruia-Gray, SVP Marketing, Gyros Protein Technologies, commented: "In time-critical workflows within the biotherapeutics industry, Gyrolab systems are increasingly becoming recognized as the gold standard for immunoassays. The new Gyrolab Generic TK Kit, alongside the PK Kit, reduces risk of errors associated with the manual steps of other methods, and helps to maximize productivity across a wide IgG concentration range."

Gyros Protein Technologies, enables peptide synthesis and bioanalytical solutions that help scientists increase biomolecule performance and productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development, and bioprocess applications. Our low to mid-scale peptide synthesizer platforms are the Tribute, Prelude X, Symphony X, and Sonata. These solutions and our chemistries deliver uncompromising purity, flexibility, and quality for discovery and pre-clinical studies of simple to complex multifunctional peptides. Proprietary high performance nanoliter-scale immunoassay platforms, Gyrolab xP workstation and Gyrolab xPlore, are used by scientists in leading pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and CMO companies for bioanalytical applications such as pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and quantitating bioprocess-related impurities. Our peptide synthesis and bioanalytical solutions accelerate your discovery, development, and manufacturing of safer biotherapeutics.

