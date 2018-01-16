The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) the largest Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention organization for financial crime prevention professionals has reached a record 60,000 members worldwide.

"Reaching the 60,000 membership milestone is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our members in striving for continuous learning and career advancement," said Tim McClinton, president and managing director at ACAMS. "Our priority for the coming year is to continue the momentum by expanding our product suite in an effort to provide current, impactful and relevant training in the field of AML and financial crime prevention."

Based in Miami, Fla., and with offices throughout the world, ACAMS offers the CAMS certification training and exam in 11 languages and hosts localized chapter events in 29 countries. ACAMS has gained significant traction with its CAMS certification in fast-growing regions like Asia and the Middle East. Hue Dang, head of ACAMS Asia, added, "I am very proud of the contribution of the Asia-based membership to ACAMS' achievement of this breakthrough of 60,000 members globally. The Asia-based membership itself achieved a major milestone having grown from 8,000 members at the end of 2016 to more than 22,000 members twelve months later, most notably due to the growth in membership from Taiwan, which grew by more than 10,000 members in the last six months of 2017."

Angela Salter, head of ACAMS Europe and CIS, stated, "The value of a strong professional network, access to industry information, and the quality of local and international engagement that our members experience cannot be underestimated in the ongoing fight against financial crime." She added, "The enthusiasm, expertise and passion our members bring to our community are the soul of ACAMS."

"The challenges faced by the industry such as cybercrime, cryptocurrency, fintech, regtech, human trafficking, risk assessment and sanctions show that there is a need for financial crime prevention professionals with advanced training," stated Kieran Beer, director of editorial content and editor-in-chief of ACAMS' moneylaundering.com. "The growth of ACAMS' membership demonstrates that the financial crime prevention community is adapting to the challenges and staying one step ahead of the criminals."

Founded in 2001, ACAMS provides resources like the acams.org members' website that features discussion forums, live chats, ACAMS' moneylaundering.com, ACAMS Today magazine and training opportunities, as well as access to webinars. ACAMS also sponsors seminars, conferences, chapter events and other opportunities for AML specialists to meet both online and face-to-face in order to engage with other like-minded professionals from all over the world.

"This is an exciting time for the AML community, as the industry continues to see sustained expansion and growth," said Geoffrey Fone, ACAMS vice president of sales. "Our diverse membership consists of members from casinos, money services businesses, law firms, bankers, real estate, securities firms, pre-paid card companies and government bodies. These organizations recognize the importance of having certified members as part of their teams and the value of the CAMS certification."

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists(ACAMS

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries, with extensive resources designed to develop and sharpen the skills required for superior job performance and career advancement. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider, and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

