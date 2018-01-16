Global Household Water Softener System Market 2018-2022 - Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.45% by 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Household Water Softener System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global household water softener system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of household water softener system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Household Water Softener System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

Culligan

EcoWater Systems

GENERAL ELECTRIC

3M

Whirlpool Corporation

Kinetico Incorporated

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising adoption of home automation to supplement wi-fi enabled water softener systems. Manufacturers are offering residential automation systems due to the growing need for a comfortable lifestyle. Residential automation systems enable customers to monitor the appliances with a controller through smartphone and other computing devices. The adoption of home automation systems helps in the minimization of energy consumption in a residential building.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is introduction of smart and augmented features and product premiumization. Manufacturers are increasingly offering expensive premium products due to their rising focus on new and emerging technologies and rising demand for improved water softener systems. They are equipping their products with several features such as automatic adjustment for water usage pattern and customized alerts. The price of water softener systems will further increase because several vendors are offering extended service warranty. This in turn, will help them gain customer trust and boost their sales volume.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Market landscape

Market sizing

Five forces analysis

Market segmentation by product

Customer landscape

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Regional landscape

Decision framework



Drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor landscape

Vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8z65tn/global_household?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716