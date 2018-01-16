Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) Worth 17.27 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Natural Surfactants Market(Bio-based Surfactants) by Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, and Oilfield Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market (Bio-Based Surfactants) is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022

Browse 106 market data Tables and30 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Natural Surfactants Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/natural-surfactant-market-25221394.html

The Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) is estimated to be USD 13.47 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this market is driven by the increased demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) from various applications, such as detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and agricultural chemicals.

The nonionic product type segment is projected to lead the Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) during the forecast period.

The nonionic bio-based surfactant segment is projected to lead the Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) during the forecast period. Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) refer to a class of surfactants which does not undergo ionization when dissolved in water. Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) are highly stable and are not easily affected by the acid base or strong electrolytes. Moreover, it has good compatibility with anionic, cationic, or amphoteric surfactants. Increasing usage as wetting agents, detergents, emulsifiers, and solubilizes in different applications is driving the market for nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants).

The personal care application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The personal care application segment of the Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Stringent regulations on toxic chemical substances and consumer preference for personal care products manufactured using bio-based ingredients are driving the Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) in the personal care application. Increasing population and higher usage of cosmetics are also driving the personal care application during the forecast period.

The APAC Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) in this region. In China and India, the demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cosmetics and grooming products in the personal care application.

Key companies profiled in this research report on the Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-Based Surfactants) include BASF (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (UK), Huntsman Corporation (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US) and Kao Corporation (Japan).

