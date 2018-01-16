Despite approximate 25% fall in solar costs per MWh against 2015, last year saw more than $333 billion invested in clean energy, with global solar deployment figures topping 53 GW, finds new Bloomberg New Energy Finance report.

Last year saw the second-highest ever figure invested globally in clean energy, with $333.5 billion poured into the sector worldwide, finds a new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

This figure is a 3% increase on 2016 investment levels, and is noteworthy because solar system costs per MW (at utility scale) are approximately 25% lower than they were in 2015, which remains the record-holder for total investment with $360.3 billion.

In 2016, BNEF says that $324.6 billion was invested globally in clean energy. For solar specifically, last year saw an 18% increase in investment activity. Globally, $160.6 billion was spent in the solar sector in 2017, with China accounting for just over half - $86.5 billion - of that figure.

Compared to 2016, China increased its solar investment by 58% last year, installing 53 GW of new capacity against 30 GW added in 2016. According to BNEF's head of Asia-Pacific Justin Wu, China's +20 GW growth can be explained in two ways: "First, despite a growing subsidy burden and worsening power ...

