ghSMART Appoints Mike Peel As Senior Advisor And Founding Member Of Chairman's Council

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Peel has joined ghSMART & Company, Inc. as Senior Advisor and founding board member on the firm's Chairman's Council.

"Mike Peel is one of the most accomplished talent and leadership executives in the world. We formed the Chairman's Council around him to seek his advice as we scale ghSMART's positive impact on our colleagues and clients globally," said Geoff Smart, the firm's Chairman & Founder.

Mr. Peel previously served as Chief Human Resources officer of Yale University for 9 years, where he transformed the university's approach to leadership development, diversity, and succession planning. Prior to that, Mr. Peel served as CHRO of General Mills for 17 years, during which time the company made Fortune's list of "10 Most Admired Companies in the World for Developing Leaders." He received the profession's highest honor when he was elected by his peers in 2003 to be a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources.

"We exist to help leaders amplify their positive impact on the world. That means providing our colleagues with the very best career experience imaginable, and becoming the most trusted advisors to CEOs and investors. Few people in the world have Mike Peel's perspective on how to build valuable businesses and institutions. We are so lucky to have him on our team," said Randy Street, Managing Partner.

Mr. Peel said, "Today, the topic of 'talent' is on the minds of CEOs and boards globally. ghSMART is in my opinion the very best of breed firm in this space. It is a pleasure and a privilege to serve on its board."

About ghSMART

ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm with 12 offices in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. In 2017 Forbes named ghSMART the best management consulting firm in its field. Harvard Business School has published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in its industry. Firm leaders authored the New York Times bestselling book Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and on March 6, 2018 will release The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell). For more information about ghSMART, please visit www.ghsmart.com.

Contact

Jessica Butts, Office of the Chairman

jbutts@ghsmart.com