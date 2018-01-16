

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) will take an after-tax charge of $6.2 billion in its fourth quarter results as part of comprehensive review of its finance arm's insurance portfolio. The after-tax charge will be $7.5 billion when adjusted to the rate following the recent U.S. tax overhaul.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, the company's shares are down $0.68 or 3.62 percent to $18.08.



GE Capital expects to make statutory reserve contributions of about $15 billion over seven year following a lengthy review of the North American Life & Health long-term care portfolio.



'At a time when we are moving forward as a company, a charge of this magnitude from a legacy insurance portfolio in run-off for more than a decade is deeply disappointing,' said John Flannery, chairman and CEO of GE.



The Kansas Insurance Department, North American Life & Health or NALH's primary regulator, approved a phased contribution of about $3 billion in the first-quarter of 2018 and about $2 billion annually from 2019 through 2024.



GE noted that the required statutory contributions will be a higher number than the GAAP charge, due primarily to modifications of certain assumptions to reflect various potential adverse conditions, as is required for statutory accounting purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX