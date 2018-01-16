Pride for India as KISS Gets Prestigious Energy Globe World Award 2017

BHUBANESWAR, India, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), a sister-concern of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) ,won the '18thEnergy Globe World Award -2017' as the one and only organization from India. The Energy Globe World Award is the most important award in the field of environment. It was presented to KISS at a ceremony, attended by over 60 countries and broadcast worldwide, in Tehran, Iran onJanuary 16, 2018.

KISS won the award in 'Fire' category for green initiatives undertaken by this institute that reduces the ecological footprint for large scale cooking. As many as 2,000 projects from 178 countries competed for this award infive categories: Land, Fire, Water, Air and Youth. India, Thailand and Spain were chosen global finalists for the category 'Fire'. After a thorough evaluation, the high-level jury selected KISS for the award, becoming the only organization from India to win it.

KISS has modernized its preparation of food for 27,000 students through biogas plant, steam-based cooking system, solar heating system and rainwater conservation system. Statesmen, Policymakers, Bureaucrats and Nobel Laureates from across the world have visited KISS and heaped lavish praise on the environment-friendly system adopted here.

Expressing his pleasure, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT & KISS, said, "This rare achievement of KISS has brought pride and honour not only for KISS, but also for the entire country. As the world is on the brink of environmental hazard due to the menace of global warming, protection of environment is being felt inevitable on part of each and every inhabitant of the earth."

Energy Globe Award is an environmental award, honoring the best solutions for current energy and climate changes. It was founded in 1999 in Austria as a local initiative. Since then it has developed in a global award, presented annually in over 170 countries. Each year the Energy Globe Award is presented first locally, on a national level. The best projects are nominated for the Energy Globe World Award, presented infive different categories. The ceremony takes place in a different country every year.

The jury consisted of a number of prominent environmental activists: Prof. Edward S. Ayensu, Don Baker, Maneka Gandhi, Peter Rae and Franz-Josef Radermacher.

