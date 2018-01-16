EA Capital: EA Coin Paves the Way for Secure Blockchain Business Deals

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / EA Capital announces the arrival of EA Coin (EAG), a new cryptocurrency that helps resolve the issue of trust for the crypto-community by giving people the opportunity to find each other and to transact in a safe environment based on the principles of a decentralized economy. The crypto-community is a new market - although rapidly growing - and it can be a challenge to find professionals one can trust and strike a deal with.

The EAG Network is the solution to secure P2P business transactions in a new counter-economy. It can connect people and strike business deals using Smart Contracts, ensuring every transaction is tamper free. Having a platform that is resistant to fraud can also aid in the process of promoting businesses, posting CVs and jobs, with everyone profiting from these features.

Trustworthiness with EA Coin and EAG Network

The EAG platform uses a 'genuine rating' system which guarantees that only those who have transacted with the merchant can rate them as professionals. This creates a trustworthy rating system because people can base their reviews on genuine transactions instead of marketing information or assumptions.

People can use the rating system as a credible source of information about blockchain-related projects on a global scale. The EAG Network can strengthen the growth of commerce and help people find projects for people to invest in and provide a convenient way to pay online.

"Under the growing impact of cryptocurrencies in the international financial circles, EA Capital is strengthening its position with the existence in 6 countries: Dubai, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, providing long-term values for billions of people who are interested in enriching themselves through cryptocurrency market," stated on the EA Capital website.

Core Features of the EAG Network

People in the system can open an auction for a service that they need. Then they can take their time and choose a merchant based on price or reviews. Payment risks can be eliminated for both merchant and buyer by using an integrated escrow system. If there are disagreements, the dispute resolution system will help the two parties come to an agreement.

The EAG Technologies platform gives merchants a place to offer their slow-moving inventory at a discount and increasing retail foot traffic. Anonymous payments allow people to pay for goods and services without providing any identifying information to the merchant. Integrating Bitcoin Network's SHA-256 algorithm strengthens security and encryption. Smart Contracts provides security superior to the traditional contract law while reducing other contracting transaction costs.

About EA Capital

EA Capital is a leading company in cryptocurrency investment in Asia and provides long-term value for people interested in financial success through the cryptocurrency market. Founded in 2013, EA Capital strengthens its position in six countries: Australia, Canada, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.eacapital.org.

CoinPoint is a knowledge and services agency focused on catering various Blockchain, fin tech, and cryptocurrency markets around the world. Established in 2013, we have built a strong global network of partners, suppliers, and clients in multiple sectors to provide all services needed in the market.

Media Contact:

Rumen Slavchov

Marketing Manager

Email: sales@coinpoint.net

Website: www.coinpoint.net

SOURCE: EA Capital