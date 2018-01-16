Testing capabilities for IEEE 802.3bp support growing industry interest in Automotive Gigabit Ethernet solutions; lab also introduces interoperability testing services for 100BASE-T1

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced the introduction of two new services to its Automotive Ethernet Test Services offerings: 1000BASE-T1 Physical Medium Attachment (PMA) sublayer testing and 100BASE-T1 interoperability testing. UNH-IOL is the first lab to offer 1000BASE-T1 PMA testing service in response to the automotive industry's exploration of utilizing higher speed Ethernet applications.

As part of UNH-IOL's Automotive Ethernet Test Services, the new 1000BASE-T1 testing represents a first step in a comprehensive test suite for 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet addressing the growing interest from the automotive industry, as well as emergent inquiries from industries such as aerospace, rail and shipping. UNH-IOL's addition of interoperability testing for 100BASE-T1 automotive applications supports vendors' efforts to ensure their offerings work effectively in multi-vendor automotive Ethernet applications.

"With the standardization of single-pair Gigabit Ethernet (1000BASE-T1) coming two years ago, chip manufacturers and silicon vendors are now tasked with ensuring their offerings can provide reliable and resilient functionality in environments where noise and electromagnetic interference concerns must be thoroughly addressed," said Curtis Donahue, Senior Manager, Ethernet Technologies UNH-IOL. "Ethernet is established as the base solution for advanced automotive applications, such as self-driving cars and assuring reliable network interconnectivity. Launching the 1000BASE-T1 test service at the UNH-IOL sets the stage for allowing silicon vendors and Tier 1 automotive suppliers to streamline product developments and advance technologies that will help drive further innovation in the industry."

The automotive industry has widely adopted Ethernet due to its inherently easy and inexpensive connectivity properties, with an eye on the benefits of providing assured interoperability, particularly in multi-vendor system architectures. As demonstrated in other Ethernet-based industries, advancements in automotive that support more complex design and application development are inextricably tied to higher Ethernet speeds. With the launch of its 1000BASE-T1 PMA testbed, UNH-IOL is taking the lead on providing testing solutions for silicon vendors and Tier 1 automotive suppliers that support automotive manufacturers operating in a highly competitive environment where connectivity is of growing importance to end users.

Building upon its conformance testing for 100 Mb/s single-pair Ethernet (100BASE-T1) Automotive PHYs, UNH-IOL's introduction of interoperability testing for 100BASE-T1 helps customers ensure their products work seamlessly with other Ethernet-based products in the marketplace. UNH-IOL currently has 7 vendors participating in the interop test bed.

"It's encouraging to see UNH-IOL take the initiative on standards conformance testing for 1000 BASE-T1, as well as embracing the need for providing the automotive industry with comprehensive and much needed Ethernet interoperability testing services for 100BASE-T1," said Steve Carlson, IEEE 802.3 Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet PHY Task Force Chair. "Interoperability continues to be a key factor in IEEE's standards development and UNH-IOL is a valued and respected partner in helping us achieve our interoperability goals as we continue to advance Ethernet technologies across the board."

UNH-IOL will be exhibiting at the upcoming Automotive Ethernet Congress 2018 to be held 30-31 January at the Hilton Munich Park, Munich Germany.

To learn more about the UNH-IOL's Automotive Ethernet Testing Services please visit the Automotive Ethernet Testing Services page. Testing for 1000BASE-T and 100BASE-T solutions are available through annual memberships.

