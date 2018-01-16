Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market 2017-2022 - Shortage of Affordable Housing Creating Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market reached a value of nearly US$1 Billion in 2016, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2017-2022, reaching a value of around US$2 Billion by 2022.



The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is facing a shortage of affordable housing as a result of growing population and an influx of expatriates. This has encouraged the demand for prefabricated homes as they are cost-effective and time efficient. Further, prefabricated buildings are more environmental friendly than conventionally constructed buildings as they do not generate any on-site waste. This is projected to positively influence the market demand in the upcoming years. Moreover, energy efficiency, design flexibility and faster completion are some of the other advantages of prefabricated building which are anticipated to drive the market growth.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type into prefabricated building and structural steel, wherein prefabricated building is the most popular product type. The prefabricated building segment is bifurcated into roofs and floors, walls, staircase, and panels and lintels. Among these, roofs and floors hold the majority of the total market share. Whereas, the structural steel segment is categorised as H-type beam, column, I-type beam and angles.



Out of these, H-type beam is the most popular component, leading the market. Based on application, the market is segregated into residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors. Currently, the residential sector accounts for the largest market share. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape and provides the details of the key players operative in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



7 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



8 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building Market: Performance by Component



9 Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Market: Performance by Components



10 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Performance by End-Use Sector



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45kztd/saudi_arabia?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716