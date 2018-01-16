The last few days have seen some extreme movements in the cryptocurrency market. And while almost all cryptocurrencies are trading in red right now, it has been a roller coaster ride for Ethereum, which touched record highs of over $1,400 and is now trading at a little over $1,100.Ethereum has grown rapidly in the past few months as its platform continues to increase in popularity and the number of transactions on the network keeps on increasing. We believe that the cryptomarket shall continue to witness such wild swings as regulators all over the world keep coming.

