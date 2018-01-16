Ethereum News UpdateCryptocurrencies look like a wasteland this Tuesday morning, and Ethereum is no exception.ETH was down 13.18% against the U.S. dollar at the time of writing. This put the Ethereum to USD rate at $1,143.57, which is a sharp retracement, though a minor one compared to Ripple or Bitcoin. XRP lost more than half its market cap since the start of the year.But even in this moment of darkness, Ethereum investors have a lot to look forward to.The frenzy of initial coin offerings (ICOs) have passed and Bitcoin's internal conflict is no longer dominating the media narrative. There is room for real progress. I believe we will see this progress come to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...