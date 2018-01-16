Ethereum News Update
Cryptocurrencies look like a wasteland this Tuesday morning, and Ethereum is no exception.
ETH was down 13.18% against the U.S. dollar at the time of writing. This put the Ethereum to USD rate at $1,143.57, which is a sharp retracement, though a minor one compared to Ripple or Bitcoin. XRP lost more than half its market cap since the start of the year.
But even in this moment of darkness, Ethereum investors have a lot to look forward to.
The frenzy of initial coin offerings (ICOs) have passed and Bitcoin's internal conflict is no longer dominating the media narrative. There is room for real progress. I believe we will see this progress come to.
