A trading update from Burberry could provide an early highlight on Wednesday before the Bank of Canada grabs the spotlight on what is expected to be a quieter day for financial news. The first of the 'soft luxury' companies to report on the last quarter of 2017, Burberry is due to provide retail sales data for what is its third quarter. The consensus forecast is for 3% like-for-like sales growth, with the analysts predictions ranging from 2% to 4% after the 5% reported in the second quarter. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...