Factory sector activity in the jurisdiction of the Federal Reserve bank of New York cooled a tad in January, according to the results of its widely-followed regional gauge. The so-called Empire State index slipped from a reading of 19.6 for December to 17.7 in January, versus economists' forecasts for a reading of 18.5. Subindices linked to new orders and shipments fell by 7.1 and 9.1 points each to 11.9 and 14.4, respectively. In parallel, a gauge referencing levels of staffing dropped by 19.1 ...

