The "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is expected to have a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

The key factors driving the market growth are increased adoption of BYOD, increasing demand of workplace flexibility and increasing adoptability of cloud technology in several end-user segments. However, the lack of training and education about the virtual desktop infrastructure is restraining the market growth.

Geographically, North America is the largest market region for global virtual desktop infrastructure market in terms of market revenue share. The US and Canada are some of the major countries which helps to drive the market in North America. This is because the majority of companies in North America require computing solutions on a large scale with more reliable and faster reliable computing solutions. As a result, there has been surging demand for desktop virtualization in the region thereby driving the market growth in North America.

However, Asia pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2016-2023. India, China and Japan are some of the major countries which are driving the virtual desktop infrastructure market in Asia pacific. The increasing adoptability of cloud technology trend in Asia pacific countries helps to fuel the market of virtual desktop infrastructure. According to International Trade Administration, cloud computing market in China has generated the revenue of $1.5 billion in 2013. However, the figure is expected to reach $20 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of approximately 40%.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as Citrix Systems, Huawei Technologies, Microsoft, VMware, Hewlett Packard etc. Product launch, joint ventures, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by key market players to gain competitive advantage.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Increasing Demand of Workplace Flexibility

Increasing Adoptability of Cloud Technology in End-User Segment

Market Restraints

Lack of Training And Education

System Complexity And Compatibility Issues

Market Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Increasing Adoption of Desktop as a Service

Cost Reduction of I.T. Infrastructure

Market Challenges

Rising Demand of Bandwidth

Data Security Concern

Companies Mentioned

Atlantis Computing (U.S.)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

Citrix Systems (U.S.)

Dincloud (U.S.)

Fujian Centerm Information (China)

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Igel Technology (Germany)

Listeq (Netherlands)

Microsoft (U.S.)

NComputing (U.S.)

Netapp (U.S.)

Pano Logic (U.S.)

Parallels (U.S.)

VMware Inc.(U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dv8kd8/global_virtual?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006203/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Computing