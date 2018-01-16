Declaration of War by Random - Fair Winnings in the Independent Lottery

GRANADA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Most lottery organizers use up to 50 percent of the prize fund and give away only half of the prize fund to the winners. Random, the fairest blockchain-based lottery, breaks the mold and gives players the winning amounts they deserve. Random declares war on all the frauds at the levels of government, commerce and various scam-projects. It's dangerous and at the moment Random already has many enemies trying to discover the founders and to shut the project down. Random is fully anonymous, it is a group of people who challenged deceptions and lies in our society. The founders protect their identities for the project and their private safety.

Powered by the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain, Random delivers simple, unique, and transparent online lottery draws wherein winning percentages are high and fraud free. A total of 90 percent of the Random Lottery Prize Fund made up of received ETH is distributed equally among jackpot winners and other winning tokens. Random only uses 10 percent of the prize fund for marketing and technical services, beating other lottery organizers with its high prize fund.

Random has three types of lotteries: Daily Random Lottery, Weekly Random Lottery, and Monthly Random Lottery. Players who want to join the lottery will use RND Tokens instead of lottery tickets. Each token costs 0.01 ETH and players can send up to 1 ETH to a specified address, viewable on the Ethereum Blockchain or through Etherscan.

Fraud-Free Lottery

Random uses Smart Contracts and removes any form of human factor, making every draw honest and tamper-free. All funds sent in ETH are locked until the lottery happens. Random Lottery uses generated blocks in the blockchain instead of a random number generator to ensure honesty and transparency. After the lotteries end, four percent of the participating tokens will win.

"The work of RANDOM is organized completely on the basis of the Ethereum smart contract that allows excluding the human factor and organizers' fraud completely," said brand representative Mr. R.

The Daily Random Lottery starts when a certain block with the number in the smart contract is generated and ends after 24 hours. The Weekly Random Lottery begins with a certain block number and ends at the block generated after about one week. Meanwhile, the Monthly Random Lottery begins with a certain block number and ends at the block generated after about one month.

There are three jackpots available:

Senior Jackpot : 10% of the prize fund

: 10% of the prize fund Average Jackpot : 4% of the prize fund

: 4% of the prize fund Junior Jackpot: 1% of the prize fund

Random Lottery provides players with the chance to be a part of the lottery from start to finish. Players can check the total prize fund collected before the lottery begins, the winners receive 90 percent of the lottery prize fund, and there is no room for tampering as the online lottery is on the Ethereum Blockchain.

About Random

Random is an online lottery that works on the Ethereum Blockchain. Players can participate in the lottery using Smart Contracts, excluding the human factor and completely avoiding organizer's fraud. The RANDOM platform uses RND Tokens instead of lottery tickets. Players can join in daily, weekly, and monthly lotteries. For more information, please visit https://mr-r.io/.

Media Contact:

