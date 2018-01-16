GomSpace Signs Contract for Low-inclination Launch on Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace has purchased a launch for several nanosatellites onboard a LauncherOne rocket from the California based company Virgin Orbit. The flight, which is bound for a low-inclination orbit, is scheduled to occur in early 2019.

GomSpace will use the launch to further build out a constellation of small satellites that will use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) and Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal monitoring to track civilian aircraft and ocean-going vessels. This satellite constellation will provide continuous monitoring between 37 degrees North and 37 degrees South, helping provide global situational awareness for air-traffic controllers and shipping companies, and aiding in the identification and location of wayward or missing planes and ships.

The satellites slated for flight on LauncherOne are based closely on the flight-proven hardware used in the successful GOMX-1 and GOMX-3 missions, and will be designed, manufactured, and commissioned by GomSpace. The constellation will be operated by GomSpace's Mauritius-based customer, Aerial & Maritime Ltd., once in orbit.

"GomSpace is always happy to take another step forward as a global leader in the nanosatellite community. Virgin Orbit and LauncherOne are a key part of building out our ADS-B and AIS monitoring constellation, which is going to fill a need that is both socially and commercially important," said GomSpace CEO Niels Buus. "Seeing the great work happening here at Virgin Orbit's rocket factory today, we are more excited than ever for our flight on LauncherOne."

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart added: "GomSpace has already proven that they have an excellent technological solution that works in space. Now, they need to build out the full constellation, and I'm thrilled that our team at Virgin Orbit is playing a key role in that. The ADS-B and AIS tracking that this constellation will provide helps make us here on Earth safer and more efficient, and we think that is an incredibly important mission."

Virgin Orbit is currently in the process of qualification and test flight for the LauncherOne service, which includes both a two-stage expendable rocket and a fully-reusable air-launch platform. The company has a fully-assembled pathfinder rocket on the test stand in Mojave, CA, and several more in manufacturing and assembly in Long Beach, CA. The system's 747-400 flying launch pad has begun its flight test campaign. LauncherOne is designed to provide highly responsive, reliable, and affordable flights to Low Earth Orbit to small satellites. The initial flight of the LauncherOne system is targeted for the first half of 2018.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit provides dedicated, responsive, and affordable launch services for small satellites. Virgin Orbit is developing LauncherOne, a flexible launch service for commercial and government-built satellites. LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and will be air-launched from a dedicated 747-400 carrier aircraft capable of operating from many locations in order to best serve each customer's needs. Virgin Orbit's systems are currently in an advanced stage of testing, with initial orbital launches expected soon. To learn more or to apply to join Virgin Orbit's talented and growing team, visit virginorbit.com.

ABOUT GOMSPACE

GomSpace is a globally leading designer, integrator, and manufacturer of high-end nanosatellites for customers in the academic, government, and commercial markets. Our positions of strength include systems integration, nanosatellite subsystems, and advanced miniaturized radio technology. Our international team is devoted to understanding our customers' requirements and delivering flawlessly. We are listed in the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange in Stockholm (GOMX), headquartered in Denmark and have subsidiaries in Sweden, North America, and Singapore. We are currently more than 150 employees and we service customers in more than 50 countries. For more information, please visit our website at gomspace.com.

ABOUT AERIAL & MARITIME LTD.

Aerial & Maritime, Ltd. ("A&M") is a global data provider and the company's satellites will be capable of monitoring civilian aircraft and vessels based on reception of ADS-B and AIS-signals, respectively. A&M is an affiliated company of GomSpace Group AB.

