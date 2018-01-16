

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - In 2017, Toyota built 1.98 million vehicles at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Production volume was down approximately 1 percent over the previous year total of 2.12 million vehicles.



Toyota will be adding its 15th manufacturing plant with the Jan. 10, 2018, announcement of a joint manufacturing plant with Mazda, scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.



Earlier this year, Toyota announced a $1.33 billion investment at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) for Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) improvements and other makeovers that will modernize and streamline the production process.



