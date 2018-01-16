Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Declares a Two-for-One Forward Stock Split

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BCII) ("Blockchain Industries" or the "Company") announced today the effectiveness of a 2-for-1 stock split of BCII's common stock. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 12, 2018 will receive one additional share for every one share held on the record date. The new shares will be payable on January 16, 2018.

Patrick Moynihan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The forward split is yet another step in Blockchain Industries' growth and we believe the split will make the stock more attractive to a larger portion of the investing community and increase value for existing shareholders."

Following the stock split, BCII's shares of common stock outstanding will increase from approximately 20.4 million to approximately 40.8 million. BCII expects its common stock to begin trading at the split-adjusted price on January 16, 2018.

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. With a specialized focus on virtual currencies, distributed ledger technology, and digital assets, Blockchain Industries has four core pillars of business: digital banking and trust, virtual trading and mining, venture investing and ICO consulting, and media development and education. The company is headquartered in Puerto Rico, with corporate offices in Santa Monica and New York, and a satellite office in Tokyo.

